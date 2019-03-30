Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.51.

INTC stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $251.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/intel-co-intc-stake-lifted-by-anderson-hoagland-co.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.