Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,155,913 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Intel by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $251.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.51.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

