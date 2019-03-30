Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (SVMK) Major Shareholder Sells $29,488,022.85 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,972,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $29,488,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 10,063,993 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $153,173,973.46.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $106,755,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $28,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $13,866,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVMK to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

