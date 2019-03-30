Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (SCS) VP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at $720,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (SCS) VP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/insider-selling-steelcase-inc-scs-vp-sells-112500-00-in-stock.html.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.