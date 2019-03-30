Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (SCS) VP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at $720,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:SCS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.
