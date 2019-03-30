Insider Selling: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,651,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 923,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,774,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

