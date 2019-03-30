Insider Selling: Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Insider Sells 131,630 Shares of Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis sold 131,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £385,675.90 ($503,953.87).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 21st, Jonathan Davis purchased 526 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,435.98 ($1,876.36).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. Rotork p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.86 ($4.14).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

