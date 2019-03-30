Insider Selling: Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO Sells $1,631,600.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $1,631,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OKTA opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

