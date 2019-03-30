Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $294.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

