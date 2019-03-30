Insider Buying: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Director Buys 111,917 Shares of Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Yehuda Neuberger bought 111,917 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,652.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yehuda Neuberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Yehuda Neuberger bought 41,716 shares of Maiden stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.48.

Shares of MHLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,228. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.54). Maiden had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 97.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

