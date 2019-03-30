Insider Buying: Ebiquity plc (EBQ) Insider Acquires £44,000 in Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) insider Alan Newman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

Shares of Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. Ebiquity plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and a PE ratio of 141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ebiquity’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

