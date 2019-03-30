Insider Buying: Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) insider Dan Wright purchased 100,000 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

Dan Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Dan Wright purchased 150,000 shares of Accrol Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,160.33).

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Dan Wright purchased 400,000 shares of Accrol Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. Accrol Group Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of $42.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

