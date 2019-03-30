ING Groep (INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.86 ($16.11).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

