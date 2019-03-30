Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €17.25 ($20.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

