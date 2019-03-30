Indicoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00083322 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000879 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

