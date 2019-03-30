Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

IBTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 196,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,023.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $2,344,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,995,000 after buying an additional 277,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $12,186,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

