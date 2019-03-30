Incyte (INCY) & Protalex (PRTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 6 14 1 2.76 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $93.54, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Protalex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Incyte has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 5.82% 6.17% 4.43% Protalex N/A N/A -683.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $1.88 billion 9.79 $109.49 million $0.82 104.89 Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Summary

Incyte beats Protalex on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

