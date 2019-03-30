Imperial Oil (IMO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.56.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
