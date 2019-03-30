ImageWare Systems (IWSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IWSY stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.69. ImageWare Systems has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IWSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

