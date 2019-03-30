IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,222,948. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

