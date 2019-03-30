Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hyatt Hotels worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hyatt-hotels-co-h-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.