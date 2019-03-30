Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $5,953,842.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,711,060.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hunter-associates-investment-management-llc-has-2-04-million-stake-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.