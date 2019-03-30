Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.81.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.479999983916231 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

