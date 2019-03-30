Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 559,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 187,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 667,351 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000.

In other news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

