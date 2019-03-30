Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Worthington Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.01. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hsbc-holdings-plc-purchases-2051-shares-of-worthington-industries-inc-wor.html.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.