HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Receives GBX 671.38 Average PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.38 ($8.77).

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 695 ($9.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

HSBA stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 623.30 ($8.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,467,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.02%.

In related news, insider John Flint sold 24,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total value of £152,250.57 ($198,942.34). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 146,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £916,556.25 ($1,197,643.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,788 shares of company stock worth $292,274,178.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

