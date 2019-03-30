Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hsbc-holdings-plc-grows-position-in-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.