HRT Financial LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hrt-financial-llc-takes-415000-position-in-childrens-place-inc-plce.html.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.