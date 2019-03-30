HRT Financial LLC Invests $388,000 in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLK opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

EnLink Midstream Partners Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

