HRT Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $52.76 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

