HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,870 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 700,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 136,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.52.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

