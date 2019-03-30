HRT Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $536,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,825. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

