Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
HBNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
