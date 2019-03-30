Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

HBNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

