Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

HOPE opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $89,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $22,668,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 701,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

