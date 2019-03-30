Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

