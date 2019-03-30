Hochtief (HOT) Given a €152.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) price target on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochtief has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.12 ($178.05).

Hochtief stock opened at €129.00 ($150.00) on Friday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

