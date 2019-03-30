Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hilltop-holdings-inc-has-410000-position-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.