Highpower International (HPJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Highpower International updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HPJ opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. Highpower International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highpower International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.11% of Highpower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Highpower International
Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.