Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Highpower International updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HPJ opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. Highpower International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Get Highpower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highpower International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.11% of Highpower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Highpower International (HPJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/highpower-international-hpj-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highpower International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.