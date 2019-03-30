HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $117,000 in Snap Inc (SNAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. HRT Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 891,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.14. Snap Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,457,080 shares of company stock worth $63,985,220.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

