Hershey (HSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.44

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.01, with a volume of 26725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $536,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

