Heritage Financial (HFWA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $103,268.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $555,221. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

