Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $140,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,091,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 551,316 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,144 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 110,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,093. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

