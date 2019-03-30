Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $58.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.45 million and the lowest is $54.41 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $48.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $250.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $262.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $273.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $292.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of HTGC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 104.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.