HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $274,614.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00044295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006368 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015908 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00161563 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046362 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

