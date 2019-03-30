HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. HeartBout has a market cap of $563,099.00 and $9,478.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00412296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01583048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00239295 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003361 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.