Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.64% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating on HIIQ shares and our price target remains at $75. 27, new documents were posted concerning the pending FTC lawsuit against Steve Dorfman. As a reminder, the FTC placed a temporary restraining order on HIIQ subsequently ended its relationship with Simple and Mr. Dorfman. Recently, investors have been concerned about HIIQ’s past relationship with Simple and Mr. Dorfman. We point out that HIIQ is legally not allowed to cancel polices sold by Simple Health. It continues to collect payment on these policies as an administrator. Consumers can always chose to terminate the policies.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director John Fichthorn bought 93,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,401,114.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

