Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Black (CBLK) & Its Peers

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is one of 198 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Carbon Black to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Black and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black $209.72 million -$82.06 million -9.96 Carbon Black Competitors $1.91 billion $228.78 million 37.28

Carbon Black’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Black. Carbon Black is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Carbon Black shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Black and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black 0 3 3 1 2.71 Carbon Black Competitors 1672 7853 14473 717 2.58

Carbon Black presently has a consensus price target of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Carbon Black’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Black is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Black and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black -39.13% -101.09% -18.64% Carbon Black Competitors -38.87% -23.77% -3.19%

Summary

Carbon Black peers beat Carbon Black on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

