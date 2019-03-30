Head to Head Contrast: Illumina (ILMN) & Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 0 3 11 0 2.79 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $346.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Illumina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Illumina has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 24.79% 24.51% 13.53% Aethlon Medical N/A -128.19% -97.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.33 billion 13.70 $826.00 million $5.72 54.32 Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 120.08 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.07

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Illumina beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

