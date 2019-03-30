Head to Head Comparison: Snap-on (SNA) & TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap-on and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.74 billion 2.33 $679.90 million $11.81 13.25 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $14.20 million 1.20 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Snap-on shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend. Snap-on pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Snap-on and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 0 1 4 0 2.80 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on currently has a consensus price target of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Snap-on’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 18.18% 21.62% 12.69% TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snap-on beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

