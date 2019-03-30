Head to Head Analysis: CTI BioPharma (CTIC) vs. Cardiome Pharma (CRME)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Cardiome Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $26.29 million 2.14 -$29.32 million ($0.52) -1.87 Cardiome Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cardiome Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTI BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Cardiome Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Cardiome Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma -113.11% -47.87% -29.49% Cardiome Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CTI BioPharma and Cardiome Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardiome Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Cardiome Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Cardiome Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiome Pharma is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company's product candidate in pipeline includes tosedostat, a novel oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. It has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cardiome Pharma Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients. The company also provides ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO short-acting beta-blockers used to control rapid heart rate; XYDALBA, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and TREVYENT for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nortran Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to Cardiome Pharma Corp. in June 2001. Cardiome Pharma Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

