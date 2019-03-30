Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $116.71 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

